Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Wendy Williams returns to show, addresses health, marriage

NEW YORK (AP) — Wendy Williams talked about her health and marriage as she returned to her talk show for the first time since December.

The audience on Monday gave the 54-year-old a standing ovation.

Williams said she was off because of continued thyroid issues, which are associated with Graves’ disease. She said doctors were adjusting her medication and she’s doing “swell.” She also said she’s going to the gym seven days a week.

She addressed rumors that her marriage to Kevin Hunter is in trouble. Williams said she’s still “wearing my ring” and “it ain’t going anywhere.”

Williams said “marriages have ebbs and flows” and it isn’t easy. But she said her husband is her “best friend” and “lover.”

Guest hosts during her absence included Jerry O’Connell, Sherri Shepherd and Jason Biggs.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Tornado kills 23 in Alabama, rescuers still searching for victims
News

Tornado kills 23 in Alabama, rescuers still searching for victims

11:32 am
Actor Luke Perry dies from stroke at 52
News

Actor Luke Perry dies from stroke at 52

11:32 am
Magnitude 4.6 earthquake rocks area near Colorado-Utah border
Covering Colorado

Magnitude 4.6 earthquake rocks area near Colorado-Utah border

11:18 am
Tornado kills 23 in Alabama, rescuers still searching for victims
News

Tornado kills 23 in Alabama, rescuers still searching for victims

Actor Luke Perry dies from stroke at 52
News

Actor Luke Perry dies from stroke at 52

Magnitude 4.6 earthquake rocks area near Colorado-Utah border
Covering Colorado

Magnitude 4.6 earthquake rocks area near Colorado-Utah border

Scroll to top
Skip to content