Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Virginia AG says he wants to repair harm from blackface

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring says he’s focused on repairing the damage he caused by recently revealing he wore blackface in college, but he hasn’t ruled out a future run for governor.

Herring made the comments Monday during an interview on The Kojo Nnamdi Show on WAMU in Washington. It was his first interview since he admitted on Feb. 6 to wearing blackface while a student at the University of Virginia.

Herring says he wants to combat institutional racism as attorney general. He also says his previously announced plans to run for governor in 2021 are the “last thing” on his mind. But he did not say Monday that he wouldn’t run.

Herring is one of Virginia’s top three Democrats, all of whom have been embroiled in scandal recently.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Tornado kills 23 in Alabama, rescuers still searching for victims
News

Tornado kills 23 in Alabama, rescuers still searching for victims

11:32 am
Actor Luke Perry dies from stroke at 52
News

Actor Luke Perry dies from stroke at 52

11:32 am
Magnitude 4.6 earthquake rocks area near Colorado-Utah border
Covering Colorado

Magnitude 4.6 earthquake rocks area near Colorado-Utah border

11:18 am
Tornado kills 23 in Alabama, rescuers still searching for victims
News

Tornado kills 23 in Alabama, rescuers still searching for victims

Actor Luke Perry dies from stroke at 52
News

Actor Luke Perry dies from stroke at 52

Magnitude 4.6 earthquake rocks area near Colorado-Utah border
Covering Colorado

Magnitude 4.6 earthquake rocks area near Colorado-Utah border

Scroll to top
Skip to content