Trump celebrates North Dakota football champs with fast food

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is again feting football champions with burgers and fries.

Trump is celebrating the Division 1-winning North Dakota State University football team at the White House with a lunch of Big Macs, french fries and Chick-fil-A sandwiches.

Trump served a similar spread that included hundreds of hamburgers to the college football champion Clemson Tigers in January, citing the government shutdown that was underway.

Trump says he could have offered the players chef-prepared food, but, “I know you people.”

The Bison, who have the most titles in the NCAA Division 1 Football Championship Subdivision, ended the season on Jan. 5 with a 38-24 win over Eastern Washington University.

Quarterback Easton Stick threw five touchdown passes, including two to Darrius Shepherd, who was named Most Outstanding Player.

Associated Press

