Trial opens in suit accusing GOP of gerrymandering in Ohio

CINCINNATI (AP) — Attorneys for voting rights groups are alleging that Ohio Republicans’ goal was to lock in a significant majority when they redrew the state’s congressional map.

That argument came as the trial opened Monday in a federal lawsuit against Republican state officials who controlled the redistricting.

Democratic organizations and others have filed suit, asserting that the redistricting was unconstitutional.

Attorney Alora Thomas of the American Civil Liberties Union said the lawsuit is “about real voters” whose rights were trampled.

Republican attorneys say the map resulted from bipartisan compromise and that each party lost one seat after reapportionment reduced Ohio’s U.S. House delegation because of population shifts. Attorney Phil Strach called it “democracy in action.”

The GOP’s 13-5 House advantage became 12-4. That margin has held in every election since the remapping.

The trial in Cincinnati will last about two weeks.