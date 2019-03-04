Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Suspect in fatal kidnapping appears in court, extradited

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A suspect in the fatal kidnapping of a Massachusetts woman whose body was found in the trunk of a car stopped by Delaware authorities has been extradited.

Appearing Monday before a federal magistrate in Delaware, 32-year-old Louis D. Coleman III of Providence, Rhode Island, waived his right to a hearing and did not contest a prosecution request that he be detained pending removal to Massachusetts.

A spokeswoman for the Delaware Department of Correction later confirmed that Coleman had been extradited.

Coleman is a suspect in the death of 23-year-old Jassy Correia, who was last seen alive early on the morning of Feb. 24 leaving a Boston nightclub where she had celebrated her birthday.

Correia’s body was found Thursday after Delaware police officers stopped a vehicle being driven by Coleman.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Extreme Risk Protection Order bill heads to Senate
Covering Colorado

Extreme Risk Protection Order bill heads to Senate

1:47 pm
Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan to headline Buena Vista’s Seven Peaks Festival
Colorado Living

Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan to headline Buena Vista’s Seven Peaks Festival

12:35 pm
Dunkin’ bringing back specialty flavors for St. Patrick’s Day
Covering Colorado

Dunkin’ bringing back specialty flavors for St. Patrick’s Day

12:25 pm
Extreme Risk Protection Order bill heads to Senate
Covering Colorado

Extreme Risk Protection Order bill heads to Senate

Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan to headline Buena Vista’s Seven Peaks Festival
Colorado Living

Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan to headline Buena Vista’s Seven Peaks Festival

Dunkin’ bringing back specialty flavors for St. Patrick’s Day
Covering Colorado

Dunkin’ bringing back specialty flavors for St. Patrick’s Day

Scroll to top
Skip to content