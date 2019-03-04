Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Report finds few seniors are getting routine memory checkups

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new report finds few seniors get their thinking and memory abilities regularly tested during check-ups.

Medicare pays for an annual “wellness visit” that is supposed to include a brief check for some early warning signs of dementia, so people who need a more thorough exam can get one. It might include questioning a patient and his or her family, or a more formal quiz.

An Alzheimer’s Association survey found about half of seniors say they’ve ever discussed thinking or memory with a health care provider, and less than a third report ever getting formally assessed for cognitive problems. Even fewer, 16 percent, say they get checked regularly.

The report, being released Tuesday, urges people not to miss an opportunity to bring up memory concerns with their doctors.

Associated Press

