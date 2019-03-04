Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Prosecutor: Defendant sought voodoo healer’s help with trial

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Prosecutors say a man has tried to enlist the power of voodoo against the judge in his North Carolina murder trial.

The Charlotte Observer reports Rayquan Borum is charged with killing a fellow protester during civil unrest that followed a 2016 police shooting in Charlotte.

His trial halted Wednesday after prosecutors said Borum appeared to threaten Superior Court Judge Gregory Hayes in a Feb. 20 call, saying, “I need him gone.”

But prosecutor Glenn Cole said Friday that Borum apparently had asked his mother to contact a Florida spiritualist to “pray against” Hayes and others. Cole also said Borum had tried to raise money to pay a voodoo healer in Raleigh.

Hayes said he will continue presiding over the trial, and defense lawyers dropped their motion to replace him Friday.

___

Information from: The Charlotte Observer, http://www.charlotteobserver.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
South Metro firefighter loses fight against brain tumor
Covering Colorado

South Metro firefighter loses fight against brain tumor

3:54 pm
Anonymous winner claiming $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot
News

Anonymous winner claiming $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot

3:23 pm
Machete wielding man shot by officer in Aurora
Covering Colorado

Machete wielding man shot by officer in Aurora

3:09 pm
South Metro firefighter loses fight against brain tumor
Covering Colorado

South Metro firefighter loses fight against brain tumor

Anonymous winner claiming $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot
News

Anonymous winner claiming $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot

Machete wielding man shot by officer in Aurora
Covering Colorado

Machete wielding man shot by officer in Aurora

Scroll to top
Skip to content