Preliminary hearing in Green Beret’s death pushed again

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A preliminary hearing has again been pushed back for two Navy SEALs and two Marines charged in the slaying of an Army Green Beret while they were stationed in west Africa.

The Virginian-Pilot reports the Article 32 hearings for the unidentified service members were originally scheduled Dec. 10 and then were rescheduled for next week, but have been postponed again. A new date hasn’t been established.

Army Staff Sgt. Logan Melgar, a native of Lubbock, Texas, died June 4, 2017, in Bamako, Mali.

Charging documents allege that the service members broke into Melgar’s bedroom while he was sleeping, bound him with duct tape and put him into a choke hold that strangled him.

The service members are also accused of lying to Navy commanders and investigators about what happened.

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

