Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Police union cancels plan to raffle off semi-automatic rifle

BERGENFIELD, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey police union has canceled a raffle that listed a semi-automatic rifle and a shotgun as prizes.

Bergenfield police say a state statute bars giving away weapons as prizes and the event has been cancelled. NorthJersey.com reports Det. Dave Tortora, president of Bergenfield PBA Local 309, said Thursday the firearms raffle was a way to help his 46-member organization raise money.

Bergenfield police say anyone who purchased tickets will be refunded.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office became involved after a NorthJersey.com reporter was seeking comment about the legality of the raffle. Tortora apologized in his statement Thursday.

The union was offering two guns as a raffle prize to help fund a scholarship for Bergenfield High School students.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
UPDATES: Weather closings and delays: Monday, March 4th
Covering Colorado

UPDATES: Weather closings and delays: Monday, March 4th

8:22 am
Putin suspends Russia’s obligations under key nuclear pact
News

Putin suspends Russia’s obligations under key nuclear pact

8:22 am
Drugmaker to offer half-price version of top-selling insulin
News

Drugmaker to offer half-price version of top-selling insulin

7:48 am
UPDATES: Weather closings and delays: Monday, March 4th
Covering Colorado

UPDATES: Weather closings and delays: Monday, March 4th

Putin suspends Russia’s obligations under key nuclear pact
News

Putin suspends Russia’s obligations under key nuclear pact

Drugmaker to offer half-price version of top-selling insulin
News

Drugmaker to offer half-price version of top-selling insulin

Scroll to top
Skip to content