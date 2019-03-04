Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Police: Thief steals Remy Martin liquor bottle worth $4,000

SEEKONK, Mass. (AP) — Police are searching for a thief with expensive taste in Massachusetts.

Chris Gasbarro’s Fine Wine and Spirits in Seekonk says someone stole a $4,000 bottle of the Remy Martin Louis XIII cognac from its store last week.

The bottle was kept in a locked glass case, and security cameras captured a man either picking the lock or using a key to open the case.

The man tucked the bottle in his pants, used money to purchase a separate item, and left the store.

The store is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the man’s arrest.

Police say the man faces a felony charge of larceny over $1,200.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Seekonk police.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Extreme Risk Protection Order bill heads to Senate
Covering Colorado

Extreme Risk Protection Order bill heads to Senate

1:47 pm
Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan to headline Buena Vista’s Seven Peaks Festival
Colorado Living

Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan to headline Buena Vista’s Seven Peaks Festival

12:35 pm
Dunkin’ bringing back specialty flavors for St. Patrick’s Day
Covering Colorado

Dunkin’ bringing back specialty flavors for St. Patrick’s Day

12:25 pm
Extreme Risk Protection Order bill heads to Senate
Covering Colorado

Extreme Risk Protection Order bill heads to Senate

Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan to headline Buena Vista’s Seven Peaks Festival
Colorado Living

Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan to headline Buena Vista’s Seven Peaks Festival

Dunkin’ bringing back specialty flavors for St. Patrick’s Day
Covering Colorado

Dunkin’ bringing back specialty flavors for St. Patrick’s Day

Scroll to top
Skip to content