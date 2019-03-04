Police: Thief steals Remy Martin liquor bottle worth $4,000

SEEKONK, Mass. (AP) — Police are searching for a thief with expensive taste in Massachusetts.

Chris Gasbarro’s Fine Wine and Spirits in Seekonk says someone stole a $4,000 bottle of the Remy Martin Louis XIII cognac from its store last week.

The bottle was kept in a locked glass case, and security cameras captured a man either picking the lock or using a key to open the case.

The man tucked the bottle in his pants, used money to purchase a separate item, and left the store.

The store is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the man’s arrest.

Police say the man faces a felony charge of larceny over $1,200.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Seekonk police.