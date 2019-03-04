Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
OxyContin maker: Lawsuit distorts facts, scapegoats company

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma is asking a court to throw out a lawsuit filed by Massachusetts’ attorney general that accuses the company, its owners and top executives of deceiving patients and doctors about the risks of opioids.

In its motion seeking dismissal, Purdue argues the lawsuit distorts facts, mischaracterizes internal company documents and makes oversimplified claims while attempting to cast the Connecticut-based firm as a scapegoat for the deadly opioid addiction crisis.

A spokeswoman for Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey said Monday the state would fight Purdue’s bid to throw out the case. The state claims the company told doctors OxyContin had a low addiction risk and pushed prescribers to keep patients on the drug longer.

More than 1,000 state and local governments have lawsuits pending against drugmakers, most naming multiple defendants.

