Oregon man snowed in with taco sauce grateful for rescue

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man who had only taco sauce and melted snow to eat while he was snowed in for five days with his dog is grateful to his rescuer and sorry to have caused so much trouble.

Jeremy Taylor’s aunt, Denise Tremaine, also told The Associated Press in a telephone interview Monday her nephew tried to walk out of the woods on snowshoes he fashioned from his vehicle’s roof rack.

But he turned back when the snow became too deep for his Australian shepherd and carried her back to the car.

Taylor couldn’t open the door of his car the next day because so much new snow had fallen.

He was found by a snowmobiler last Friday and said he had survived on packets of taco sauce and melted snow.

Associated Press

