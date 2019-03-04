Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Offer of $10K to move to Tulsa prompts overwhelming response

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Organizers of a project by a Tulsa billionaire to offer $10,000 to eligible workers who agree to move to Oklahoma’s second-largest city say they’ve received an overwhelming response.

Officials with the George Kaiser Family Foundation announced Monday they’ve selected more than 100 workers to participate in the project in which applicants agree to move to and work remotely from Tulsa for at least a year.

Foundation officials say the program attracted more than 10,000 applications from every U.S. state and more than 150 countries. The 100 participants selected for the program come from more than two dozen U.S. states. They will have access to a range of benefits, including free workspace at a Tulsa office for entrepreneurs.

The foundation launched the program to expose Tulsa to professionals.

