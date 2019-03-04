Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Mnuchin announces halt in payments into 2 retirement funds

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has informed Congress that he will stop making payments into two government retirement funds now that the debt limit has gone back into effect.

In a letter Monday to congressional leaders, Mnuchin said that he would stop making investments into a civil service retirement fund and a postal service retirement fund.

These are among the actions that Mnuchin is allowed to take to keep from exceeding the debt limit, which went back into effect on Saturday at a level of $22 trillion.

The debt limit had been suspended for a year under a 2018 budget deal. The Congressional Budget Office estimates that Mnuchin likely has enough maneuvering room to avoid a catastrophic default on the national debt until around September.

Associated Press

