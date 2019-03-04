Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Lawsuit: Trump associate Sater hacked celebrity information

NEW YORK (AP) — A Russia-born businessman with ties to President Donald Trump is accused in a civil lawsuit of hacking a Hollywood friend’s electronics and accessing confidential information about her celebrity clients.

The lawsuit filed Friday in New York accuses Felix Sater and his assistant of creating an electronic backdoor to remotely access computers at the home of his friend, Stella Bulochnikov Stolper.

She’s an ex-manager for Mariah Carey. A phone call seeking comment was made to Sater’s lawyer Monday.

Sater is due to testify before Congress next week about his work trying to get a Trump skyscraper built in Moscow.

Stolper says she knew Sater from childhood and invited him and his assistant to live with her after reconnecting with Sater in 2017. Stolper also says Sater wanted help shopping his life story to Hollywood.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Magnitude 4.6 earthquake rocks area near Colorado-Utah border
Covering Colorado

Magnitude 4.6 earthquake rocks area near Colorado-Utah border

11:18 am
Colorado Springs man among five people killed in Kenya helicopter crash
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs man among five people killed in Kenya helicopter crash

10:38 am
More documents in Frazee case to be released later this week
Covering Colorado

More documents in Frazee case to be released later this week

9:10 am
Magnitude 4.6 earthquake rocks area near Colorado-Utah border
Covering Colorado

Magnitude 4.6 earthquake rocks area near Colorado-Utah border

Colorado Springs man among five people killed in Kenya helicopter crash
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs man among five people killed in Kenya helicopter crash

More documents in Frazee case to be released later this week
Covering Colorado

More documents in Frazee case to be released later this week

Scroll to top
Skip to content