Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Judge: Muslim man’s suit over border detention can proceed

DETROIT (AP) — A judge is allowing a Muslim man to proceed with his lawsuit alleging he was subjected to low-grade torture when Customs agents detained him at the border.

Government lawyers had asked the judge to toss out the lawsuit filed by Anas Elhady, a naturalized U.S. citizen from Dearborn, Michigan.

Elhady sued over his 2015 detention at the Ambassador Bridge border crossing into Detroit. He says he was put in a freezing holding cell for hours, causing him to be hospitalized.

Elhady says he has wrongly been placed on the government’s terrorist watchlist and harassed as a result.

Government lawyers wanted the case dismissed partly because they said it could require delving into national-security issues.

But the judge’s ruling, issued Friday, said the government can’t invoke national security to excuse misconduct.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Extreme Risk Protection Order bill heads to Senate
Covering Colorado

Extreme Risk Protection Order bill heads to Senate

1:47 pm
Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan to headline Buena Vista’s Seven Peaks Festival
Colorado Living

Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan to headline Buena Vista’s Seven Peaks Festival

12:35 pm
Dunkin’ bringing back specialty flavors for St. Patrick’s Day
Covering Colorado

Dunkin’ bringing back specialty flavors for St. Patrick’s Day

12:25 pm
Extreme Risk Protection Order bill heads to Senate
Covering Colorado

Extreme Risk Protection Order bill heads to Senate

Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan to headline Buena Vista’s Seven Peaks Festival
Colorado Living

Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan to headline Buena Vista’s Seven Peaks Festival

Dunkin’ bringing back specialty flavors for St. Patrick’s Day
Covering Colorado

Dunkin’ bringing back specialty flavors for St. Patrick’s Day

Scroll to top
Skip to content