‘It’s pure hell’: Hurricane Michael leaves housing crisis

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panhandle county hardest hit by Hurricane Michael in October is still experiencing a housing crisis.

Officials estimate almost three-quarters of the households in Bay County, Florida, were impacted in some way by the storm.

Initial estimates put the number of homeless at 20,000 people. Bay County officials say that 7,800 people are still without their own place to live.

Some residents say trailers given out by the Federal Emergency Management Agency have been slow to arrive. For others, it has been hard to find an apartment where the rent hasn’t been jacked up in a suddenly very tight market.

About three-quarters of the properties damaged in the storm were rental units.

