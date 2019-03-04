House panel seeks documents on 81 people linked to Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is criticizing a sweeping House probe of President Donald Trump and his administration, calling it “a disgraceful and abusive investigation into tired, false allegations.”

Trump himself summed up his reaction in one word: “Ridiculous!”

The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, congressman Jerrold Nadler of New York, said Monday his panel is beginning the probe into possible obstruction of justice, corruption and abuse of power. Their first major action is to send document requests to 81 people linked to Trump and his associates.

The broad investigation could be setting the stage for an impeachment effort. But Democratic leaders have pledged to investigate all avenues and review special counsel Robert Mueller’s upcoming report before trying any drastic action.