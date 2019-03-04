Ginsburg’s recovery prescription: Plenty of opinions

WASHINGTON (AP) — Now we know what Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was doing as she recuperated from lung cancer surgery: churning out opinions for the court at a faster clip than any of her younger colleagues.

Eleven days before her 86th birthday, Ginsburg was in fine form as she announced two of the court’s three opinions on Monday. One of those was for a case argued in January, when Ginsburg was absent from the court while she recovered from the December surgery.

The justice’s most recent health problems, her extended absence from the courtroom for the first time in her career and her age combined to fuel wild speculation online that Ginsburg was gravely ill or dead.