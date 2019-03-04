Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Ginsburg’s recovery prescription: Plenty of opinions

WASHINGTON (AP) — Now we know what Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was doing as she recuperated from lung cancer surgery: churning out opinions for the court at a faster clip than any of her younger colleagues.

Eleven days before her 86th birthday, Ginsburg was in fine form as she announced two of the court’s three opinions on Monday. One of those was for a case argued in January, when Ginsburg was absent from the court while she recovered from the December surgery.

The justice’s most recent health problems, her extended absence from the courtroom for the first time in her career and her age combined to fuel wild speculation online that Ginsburg was gravely ill or dead.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Tornado kills 23 in Alabama, rescuers still searching for victims
News

Tornado kills 23 in Alabama, rescuers still searching for victims

11:32 am
Actor Luke Perry dies from stroke at 52
News

Actor Luke Perry dies from stroke at 52

11:32 am
Magnitude 4.6 earthquake rocks area near Colorado-Utah border
Covering Colorado

Magnitude 4.6 earthquake rocks area near Colorado-Utah border

11:18 am
Tornado kills 23 in Alabama, rescuers still searching for victims
News

Tornado kills 23 in Alabama, rescuers still searching for victims

Actor Luke Perry dies from stroke at 52
News

Actor Luke Perry dies from stroke at 52

Magnitude 4.6 earthquake rocks area near Colorado-Utah border
Covering Colorado

Magnitude 4.6 earthquake rocks area near Colorado-Utah border

Scroll to top
Skip to content