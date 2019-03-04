Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
‘Fixer Upper’ stars Chip, Joanna Gaines at Silos service

WACO, Texas (AP) — The stars of TV’s “Fixer Upper” show joined a relocated Texas congregation for church on the lawn of the couple’s Magnolia Market at the Silos amid expansion of nearby Interstate 35.

Chip and Joanna Gaines were on hand Sunday as about 200 members of Church Under the Bridge in Waco began outdoor services in their temporary new home.

Pastor Jimmy Dorrell called the couple to the stage to praise the Gaines family for sharing the space during the $300 million interstate widening project.

Church Under the Bridge, which meets under an I-35 span, was seeking another site during highway construction when Chip Gaines last fall offered the Silos’ lawn for a year, at no charge.

The church’s website now welcomes all to “Church Under the Bridge at the Silos.”

Associated Press

