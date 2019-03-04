Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
FBI stepping up efforts to root out international corruption

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI is stepping up its efforts to root out foreign corruption with a new squad of agents based in Miami.

The squad begins later this month as part of the bureau’s international corruption unit. The agents will focus not only on Miami but also South America.

Leslie Backschies is the chief of the FBI’s international corruption unit. She says the agents are “protecting the rule of law.”

The unit aims to identify violations of a U.S. law, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, that makes it illegal to bribe foreign officials.

The Miami squad joins three others based in the FBI’s largest field offices of Washington, New York and Los Angeles.

So far, the cases the unit has brought across the U.S. have resulted in billions of dollars in settlements.

Associated Press

