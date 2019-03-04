Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

California: Trump plan to take back rail money ‘disastrous’

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Leaders of California’s high-speed rail project are telling the Trump administration its plans to withhold or claw back $3.5 billion in federal money for the project is “legally indefensible” and “disastrous policy.”

Project chief executive Brian Kelly responded Monday to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s threat last month to withhold a $929 million federal grant and explore taking back $2.5 billion in federal money the state has already spent.

California is attempting to build a high-speed rail line between Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Trump’s threats came after Gov. Gavin Newsom suggested changes to the project.

Kelly says the state is meeting its commitments to the federal government. The state has to meet certain construction deadlines and environmental reviews by 2022 under its agreement.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Extreme Risk Protection Order bill heads to Senate
Covering Colorado

Extreme Risk Protection Order bill heads to Senate

1:47 pm
Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan to headline Buena Vista’s Seven Peaks Festival
Colorado Living

Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan to headline Buena Vista’s Seven Peaks Festival

12:35 pm
Dunkin’ bringing back specialty flavors for St. Patrick’s Day
Covering Colorado

Dunkin’ bringing back specialty flavors for St. Patrick’s Day

12:25 pm
Extreme Risk Protection Order bill heads to Senate
Covering Colorado

Extreme Risk Protection Order bill heads to Senate

Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan to headline Buena Vista’s Seven Peaks Festival
Colorado Living

Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan to headline Buena Vista’s Seven Peaks Festival

Dunkin’ bringing back specialty flavors for St. Patrick’s Day
Covering Colorado

Dunkin’ bringing back specialty flavors for St. Patrick’s Day

Scroll to top
Skip to content