Board to vote on Stoneman Douglas superintendent’s future

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The mother of a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting victim who is now on the county school board is pushing to have the superintendent fired, saying he “has a history of leadership failures.”

Lori Alhadeff placed a measure on Tuesday’s Broward County school board agenda calling for Superintendent Robert Runcie to be fired. Alhadeff’s 14-year-old daughter Alyssa died in the Feb. 14, 2018, massacre. Alhadeff has the support of other families of the 14 students and three staff members killed.

It doesn’t appear her measure has enough votes on the nine-member school board, however. A majority says he has improved the district’s academic standing since his hiring in 2011 and the shooting wasn’t caused by his policies.

Associated Press

