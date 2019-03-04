Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Board to vote on Stoneman Douglas superintendent’s future

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida school board is set to decide whether to fire its superintendent over the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre.

The Broward County school board is scheduled to vote on Tuesday whether to dismiss Superintendent Robert Runcie. The measure is being pushed by member Lori Alhadeff, who was elected to the board last year after her daughter and 16 others were killed at the school.

Alhadeff says Runcie “has a history of leadership failures.” She says other victims’ families also want him fired.

Her measure doesn’t appear to have enough votes on the nine-member school board. A majority of members have said he’s improved the district’s academic standing since his hiring in 2011 and that the shooting wasn’t caused by his policies.

Broward is the nation’s sixth-largest school district.

