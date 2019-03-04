Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Autonomous car testing plan aims to boost public confidence

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Companies testing autonomous vehicles in Pittsburgh will have to immediately report crashes resulting in any injuries and have three days to reveal those that result in any damage.

The guidelines are part of an executive order signed Monday by Mayor Bill Peduto and are meant to help build public confidence in the testing after a deadly accident in Arizona last year.

Representatives of the five companies testing autonomous vehicles in Pittsburgh — Aptiv, Argo AI, Aurora Innovation, Carnegie Mellon University and Uber — expressed their support for Peduto’s measure.

Karina Ricks, director of the city’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructure, says the companies have 30 days to submit initial information, such as neighborhoods where they expect to conduct testing and times the tests will happen.

New companies must submit information 10 days before starting on-road testing.

Associated Press

Associated Press

