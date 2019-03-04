Arkansas governor backs removing Confederate link to flag

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ governor backs an effort to change the meaning of a star on the state flag that honors the Confederacy by instead have it acknowledge the contributions of Native Americans to the state.

Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson told The Associated Press Monday that he’d support the proposal to change state law regarding Arkansas’ flag if it comes up again during the legislative session. The proposal, which wouldn’t have changed the flag’s design, failed before a House committee last week.

The proposal would have changed the legal meaning of the blue star above Arkansas’ name on the flag. The star currently represents the Confederate States of America. The bill would have the star instead represent the Native American tribes that inhabited the state, including the Quapaw, Osage and Caddo.