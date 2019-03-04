Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Amid Mardi Gras joy, tears for bicyclists killed in traffic

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Mourners placed bouquets, balloons, and Mardi Gras beads near the bike lane in New Orleans where two cyclists were killed and seven people were injured over the weekend.

People who knew the two bicyclists killed on Saturday night — and some who never met them — dealt with the grief Monday as Tuesday’s joyous climax of New Orleans’ annual Carnival season neared.

The dead have been identified as 27-year-old Sharree Walls of New Orleans and 31-year-old David Hynes of Seattle. They were among nine people hit when a car sped into a bicycle lane, blocks away from a parade route.

The man identified as the car’s driver, 32-year-old Tashonty Toney, faces multiple charges including two counts of vehicular homicide.

Associated Press

