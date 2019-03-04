Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

2 children injured in school bus crash

PARIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee sheriff says two children have been injured in a school bus crash.

Henry County Sheriff Monte Belew told WKRN-TV that it appears the bus driver was temporarily blinded by the sun on Monday morning and drove the bus off the side of the road and into a ditch, which caused the vehicle to roll on its side.

Belew says there were more than a dozen children onboard when the crash occurred, but only two were taken to the hospital for minor injuries. He said most of the students were heading to Henry Elementary School.

___

Information from: WKRN-TV, http://www.wkrn.com/

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
UPDATES: Weather closings and delays: Monday, March 4th
Covering Colorado

UPDATES: Weather closings and delays: Monday, March 4th

8:22 am
Putin suspends Russia’s obligations under key nuclear pact
News

Putin suspends Russia’s obligations under key nuclear pact

8:22 am
Drugmaker to offer half-price version of top-selling insulin
News

Drugmaker to offer half-price version of top-selling insulin

7:48 am
UPDATES: Weather closings and delays: Monday, March 4th
Covering Colorado

UPDATES: Weather closings and delays: Monday, March 4th

Putin suspends Russia’s obligations under key nuclear pact
News

Putin suspends Russia’s obligations under key nuclear pact

Drugmaker to offer half-price version of top-selling insulin
News

Drugmaker to offer half-price version of top-selling insulin

Scroll to top
Skip to content