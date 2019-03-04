2 children injured in school bus crash

PARIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee sheriff says two children have been injured in a school bus crash.

Henry County Sheriff Monte Belew told WKRN-TV that it appears the bus driver was temporarily blinded by the sun on Monday morning and drove the bus off the side of the road and into a ditch, which caused the vehicle to roll on its side.

Belew says there were more than a dozen children onboard when the crash occurred, but only two were taken to the hospital for minor injuries. He said most of the students were heading to Henry Elementary School.

