Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Trump likes ‘actings,’ experts say permanent staff is better

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump opened 2019 with a Cabinet that had an outsize number of advisers with “acting” in their titles.

He doesn’t seem to mind, and the temporary job status hasn’t kept these officials from diving into their jobs. But government experts say installing permanent people is important for stability.

Trump still has an acting defense secretary, chief of staff, budget director and ambassador to the United Nations.

The Senate has confirmed Andrew Wheeler, acting administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, to be its permanent leader, and Trump has nominated acting Interior Secretary David Bernhardt to lead that department.

Trump says the placeholder officials give him more “flexibility,” but neither Trump nor the White House has fully explained what that means.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Wintry conditions continue today
Weather

Wintry conditions continue today

6:03 am
Weather closings and delays for Sunday, March 3rd
Covering Colorado

Weather closings and delays for Sunday, March 3rd

8:48 pm
China considers legal changes on technology to placate US
News

China considers legal changes on technology to placate US

8:12 pm
Wintry conditions continue today
Weather

Wintry conditions continue today

Weather closings and delays for Sunday, March 3rd
Covering Colorado

Weather closings and delays for Sunday, March 3rd

China considers legal changes on technology to placate US
News

China considers legal changes on technology to placate US

Scroll to top
Skip to content