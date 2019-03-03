Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Striking teachers in Oakland approve contract ending strike

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Oakland teachers will be back in their classrooms Monday after union members voted to approve a contract deal with district officials.

The Oakland Education Association voted in favor of the deal on Sunday after postponing the vote for a day.

The agreement was reached after 3,000 teachers went on strike Feb. 21, prompting seven days of marathon negotiations for higher pay, smaller classes and more school resources.

The strike effectively cleared out the city’s 86 schools. Oakland teachers were the latest educators in the U.S. to strike over pay and classroom conditions.

The union announced Friday that the teachers won everything they demanded.

The deal includes an 11 percent salary increase and a one-time 3 percent bonus.

Associated Press

