Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

New techniques let scientists zero in on individual cells

NEW YORK (AP) — Biologists are reaping a scientific bonanza from recent techniques that let them study the genetics of just one cell at a time.

Before, to look at cells of the body, they often had to analyze bulk samples of tissue. That often meant they could not zero in on the specific cell types that make up that sample. In the past few years, however, they’ve developed ways to get results from individual cells.

So now, they can analyze genetic codes, gene activity and other traits of individual cells. That has led to wide range of discoveries. And it’s key to an ambitious project to catalog all the cell types of the human body.

Someday, such research could help develop disease treatments or measure how well they’re working.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Heavy snowfall leads to traffic accidents, school closures
Covering Colorado

Heavy snowfall leads to traffic accidents, school closures

11:07 pm
Former detective explains search warrant tactics
News

Former detective explains search warrant tactics

10:05 pm
Weather closings and delays: Monday, March 4th
Covering Colorado

Weather closings and delays: Monday, March 4th

9:41 pm
Heavy snowfall leads to traffic accidents, school closures
Covering Colorado

Heavy snowfall leads to traffic accidents, school closures

Former detective explains search warrant tactics
News

Former detective explains search warrant tactics

Weather closings and delays: Monday, March 4th
Covering Colorado

Weather closings and delays: Monday, March 4th

Scroll to top
Skip to content