‘How to Train Your Dragon’ stays No. 1, ‘Madea’ a strong 2nd

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” has topped the North American box office for the second week, but close on its tail is Tyler Perry’s final installment of the “Madea” franchise, which performed better than expected.

Universal Pictures on Sunday says the third installment in the “How To Train Your Dragon” series grossed $30 million this weekend, bringing its domestic total just shy of $100 million.

“A Madea Family Funeral” took second place with $27 million, a third best for the 15-year-old franchise. The audience was 67 percent female and 78 percent over the age of 25.

Best-picture winner “Green Book” got a post-Oscars bump, adding $4.71 million over the weekend, while the stalker-thriller “Greta” opened to a mediocre $4.6 million.