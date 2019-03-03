Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Hearing set in case accusing Kevin Spacey of groping man

NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — Attorneys for Kevin Spacey are heading back to court in the case accusing the disgraced actor of groping an 18-year-old man at a Massachusetts bar in 2016.

A pretrial hearing is set for Monday in the Nantucket District Court. The judge has said that Spacey is not required to attend, but must be available by phone.

The 59-year-old former “House of Cards” star pleaded not guilty in January to felony indecent assault and battery. His lawyers filed motions last week seeking the accuser’s cellphone, surveillance footage from the bar and other records. They’ve called the accusations “patently false.”

Spacey is accused of sexually assaulting the son of a former Boston TV anchor on the resort island of Nantucket.

It’s the first criminal case brought against Spacey after several sexual misconduct allegations crippled his career in 2017.

