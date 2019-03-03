Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Family says it is seeking justice for man killed by police

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Relatives of a black man fatally shot by police officers while holding a cellphone say they will press their “pursuit of justice” after prosecutors in California declined to bring charges against the officers.

Stephon Clark’s family reacted with anger and dismay to Saturday’s announcement.

They scheduled a Sunday afternoon news conference with members of the Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network to discuss what they will do next.

Family members accused prosecutors in Sacramento of unfairly blaming Clark, 22, for his death by revealing the personal troubles he’d been going through in the days before.

The mother of his children had recently brought a domestic violence complaint against him.

Officers pursuing a vandalism suspect say they thought Clark was holding a gun when they confronted him. It was his phone.

Associated Press

