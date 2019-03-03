Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Ex-West Virginia staffer disputes making anti-Muslim comment

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former West Virginia Capitol staffer is disputing anti-Muslim comments a lawmaker says she made.

Anne Lieberman issued a statement Sunday on Facebook, days after she resigned as sergeant at arms of the House of Delegates.

Lieberman says she was summoned to a disturbance outside the House chamber Friday when she encountered Delegate Michael Angelucci, who asked her to remove an anti-Muslim poster. The poster falsely connected a Muslim U.S. congresswoman to the 2001 U.S. terrorist attacks and was part of a protest group’s display during the legislature’s “GOP Day.”

In a subsequent House floor speech, Angelucci said he heard Lieberman tell him, “‘All Muslims are terrorists.”

According to Lieberman’s statement, she told Angelucci, “Not all Muslims are terrorists.” Lieberman says Angelucci misunderstood or misheard her.

Angelucci didn’t immediately return a phone message Sunday.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Man assaults CSPD officers near Old Colorado City
Covering Colorado

Man assaults CSPD officers near Old Colorado City

1:34 pm
Woman facing charges after mishandling firearm, shooting herself and her husband
Covering Colorado

Woman facing charges after mishandling firearm, shooting herself and her husband

1:09 pm
Man dies in snowboarding accident on Aspen Mountain
Covering Colorado

Man dies in snowboarding accident on Aspen Mountain

12:24 pm
Man assaults CSPD officers near Old Colorado City
Covering Colorado

Man assaults CSPD officers near Old Colorado City

Woman facing charges after mishandling firearm, shooting herself and her husband
Covering Colorado

Woman facing charges after mishandling firearm, shooting herself and her husband

Man dies in snowboarding accident on Aspen Mountain
Covering Colorado

Man dies in snowboarding accident on Aspen Mountain

Scroll to top
Skip to content