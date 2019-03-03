Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Enbridge delays Line 3 pipeline opening in Minnesota by year

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Enbridge Energy is delaying the startup of its Line 3 replacement crude oil pipeline through northern Minnesota by a year.

The Canadian-based company said Friday it now expects the new pipeline to go into service in the second half of 2020. Enbridge officials had hoped to put the pipeline into service in the second half of 2019.

But Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz recently said his administration will keep pursuing an appeal of an independent regulatory commission’s approval of Enbridge’s plan.

The state Public Utilities Commission approved the project last summer. But the Minnesota Department of Commerce argued that Enbridge failed to provide legally adequate long-range demand forecasts to establish that it’s needed.

Enbridge wants to replace Line 3 because it’s increasingly prone to cracking and corrosion. Native American and environmental activists argue the project risks spills in pristine areas.

Associated Press

