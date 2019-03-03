Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Circus clown who ran for Congress dies in South Carolina

CAMDEN, S.C. (AP) — A professional circus clown who ran for Congress last year has died in South Carolina.

An obituary from Kornegay Funeral Home of Lugoff, South Carolina, says 53-year-old Steve Lough died on Feb. 23. The funeral home did not say how he died.

Lough of Camden played up his career as a clown for Ringling Bros. Barnum & Bailey Circus when he ran unsuccessfully in a crowded Democratic primary for the seat of Republican U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman.

Lough’s campaign website featured photos of the candidate in full clown makeup. His slogan was “Aim high! Vote Lough!”

The State reports that Lough launched his 2018 campaign saying: “They joke that the president and Congress are all clowns. Well, in my professional opinion, they are the worst clowns I’ve ever seen.”

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Wintry conditions continue today
Weather

Wintry conditions continue today

6:03 am
Weather closings and delays for Sunday, March 3rd
Covering Colorado

Weather closings and delays for Sunday, March 3rd

8:48 pm
China considers legal changes on technology to placate US
News

China considers legal changes on technology to placate US

8:12 pm
Wintry conditions continue today
Weather

Wintry conditions continue today

Weather closings and delays for Sunday, March 3rd
Covering Colorado

Weather closings and delays for Sunday, March 3rd

China considers legal changes on technology to placate US
News

China considers legal changes on technology to placate US

Scroll to top
Skip to content