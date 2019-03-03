Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Cab driver found fatally stabbed; Police looking for suspect

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department is looking for the attacker of a 27-year-old for-hire cab driver who was found fatally stabbed in his car.

Police say the car was parked on a Bronx roadway around 9 p.m. Saturday. The driver was inside, with stab wounds to his neck and chest.

The New York Times reported the driver, Ganiou Gandonou, was a for-hire driver with Uber, but it was unclear if he had been driving on a job at the time.

An Uber spokesman, Grant Klinzman, told the Times his death was “a horribly tragic incident.”

A group that represents for-hire drivers is offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Man assaults CSPD officers near Old Colorado City
Covering Colorado

Man assaults CSPD officers near Old Colorado City

1:34 pm
Woman facing charges after mishandling firearm, shooting herself and her husband
Covering Colorado

Woman facing charges after mishandling firearm, shooting herself and her husband

1:09 pm
Man dies in snowboarding accident on Aspen Mountain
Covering Colorado

Man dies in snowboarding accident on Aspen Mountain

12:24 pm
Man assaults CSPD officers near Old Colorado City
Covering Colorado

Man assaults CSPD officers near Old Colorado City

Woman facing charges after mishandling firearm, shooting herself and her husband
Covering Colorado

Woman facing charges after mishandling firearm, shooting herself and her husband

Man dies in snowboarding accident on Aspen Mountain
Covering Colorado

Man dies in snowboarding accident on Aspen Mountain

Scroll to top
Skip to content