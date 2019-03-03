Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

APNewsBreak: Man arrested in California blast that killed ex

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An FBI spokeswoman says a California man freed after his arrest last year on suspicion of having explosives after a blast killed his ex-girlfriend at her day spa has been arrested again, this time directly tied to the explosion.

FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller says Stephen Beal was arrested on Sunday morning and that the FBI was searching his home in Long Beach, just south of Los Angeles.

She declined to detail the charges but says it’s in connection with the May 15 bombing that killed Ildiko Krajnyak in her Orange County spa.

Prosecutors arrested Krajnyak’s ex-boyfriend, Beal, on suspicion of having explosives last year but prosecutors dropped it soon after and he was freed.

Beal had not been named a suspect in the blast.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Weather closings and delays: Monday, March 4th
Covering Colorado

Weather closings and delays: Monday, March 4th

4:57 pm
Avalanche crashes through Ten Mile Canyon near I-70
Covering Colorado

Avalanche crashes through Ten Mile Canyon near I-70

4:49 pm
‘The Sandlot’ set to return as TV series with original cast
News

‘The Sandlot’ set to return as TV series with original cast

4:09 pm
Weather closings and delays: Monday, March 4th
Covering Colorado

Weather closings and delays: Monday, March 4th

Avalanche crashes through Ten Mile Canyon near I-70
Covering Colorado

Avalanche crashes through Ten Mile Canyon near I-70

‘The Sandlot’ set to return as TV series with original cast
News

‘The Sandlot’ set to return as TV series with original cast

Scroll to top
Skip to content