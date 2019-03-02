Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Trump rouses right with prediction of a big 2020 win

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — President Donald Trump has told an appreciative audience of conservatives that he’ll win re-election in 2020 and by a bigger margin than his 2016 victory.

He’s rehashing his outsider campaign that overcame long odds and a crowded field of established politicians to claim the White House over Democrat Hillary Clinton.

When he made his prediction of a second term, the crowd at the Conservative Political Action Conference responded with chants of “USA, USA, USA.”

Trump is praising the conservative movement, saying “Our movement and our future in our country is unlimited.”

As he looks back to 2016, the president is describing himself as “probably more of a conservative than a Republican,” but says people just didn’t understand that.

Associated Press

