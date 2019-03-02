Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Trump club in Virginia accused of cutting trees on riverbank

STERLING, Va. (AP) — County officials in northern Virginia are investigating whether the Trump National Golf Club illegally cut a dozen trees from the Potomac River shoreline and dumped them in the river.

Officials in Loudoun County told newsoutlets Friday that removing trees from the flood plain requires a permit, and the county is investigating whether the local ordinance was broken.

Potomac Riverkeepers, an environmental group, said it received complaints about the dumped trees.

Environmentalists say cutting the trees can contribute to shoreline erosion and that the dumped trees create a safety hazard for recreational users of the river.

The Trump Organization did not immediately return an email seeking comment Saturday. The golf club faced criticism in 2010 after it cleared hundreds of trees to improve members’ view of the river.

Associated Press

Associated Press

