Study: More sharks bite people in Hawaii, but risk minuscule

HONOLULU (AP) — The rate of shark bites in Hawaii has been increasing slightly in recent years, but the risk remains extremely low. New research says the risk is about 5-in-1 million.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Friday that the research shows shark bites around the world vary widely from year to year but that the rates have increased in some locations in recent decades.

Steve Midway is an assistant professor in the Department of Oceanography and Coastal Sciences at Louisiana State University and co-author of the paper.

He says Hawaii’s bite rate was the highest of seven global regions studied.

Midway says the research was calculated using only resident populations and did not include tourists, so the shark bite rate in Hawaii is even lower.

Associated Press

