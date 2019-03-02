Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Stolen magazine with Beatles on cover back 50 years later

CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio library says a 1968 copy of Life magazine with the Beatles on the cover has been returned by a borrower who apologized for stealing it as a “kid” and sent $100 to cover late fees.

The Cuyahoga County Public Library says it received the apology this week from someone named Brian, who acknowledged taking it from a suburban Cleveland branch the year it was published.

The library caps late fees at $100, which is good for Brian. The normal fine of 10 cents a day over 50 years would have exceeded $1,800.

Library spokesman Robert Rua says the library is forgiving and thanks Brian for doing the right thing.

A copy of the magazine today fetches around $50 online.

The library expects to put the magazine on display.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Pueblo man killed in motorcycle crash
News

Pueblo man killed in motorcycle crash

6:54 am
Fog and freezing drizzle AM, snow returns PM
Weather

Fog and freezing drizzle AM, snow returns PM

6:50 am
SpaceX launches new rocket into orbit
News

SpaceX launches new rocket into orbit

6:44 am
Pueblo man killed in motorcycle crash
News

Pueblo man killed in motorcycle crash

Fog and freezing drizzle AM, snow returns PM
Weather

Fog and freezing drizzle AM, snow returns PM

SpaceX launches new rocket into orbit
News

SpaceX launches new rocket into orbit

Scroll to top
Skip to content