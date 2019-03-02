Police: Bus driver facing DUI, endangerment charges

BATH, Pa. (AP) — An eastern Pennsylvania school bus driver is facing charges after police allege she drove under the influence of alcohol with 26 juveniles aboard, then abandoned them and the bus at a gas station.

State police in Bethlehem said 44-year-old Lori Ann Mankos of Walnutport is charged with child endangerment, driving under the influence, and careless and reckless driving.

Police said Mankos was alleged to have been driving erratically with 26 Northampton Area School District students aboard, then parked at a Sunoco station in Bath, handed the keys to an attendant and left.

The bus and juveniles were left unattended until school officials and township and state police arrived. Mankos was arrested at home.

A listed number for Mankos wasn’t in service Saturday and it’s unclear whether she has an attorney.