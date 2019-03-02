Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Oklahoma firm seeks to speak with ex-university leader Boren

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An attorney for former University of Oklahoma President David Boren says a law firm representing the school has asked to speak with Boren amid an unspecified investigation.

In a statement Saturday to The Associated Press, Bob Burke said Boren welcomes the opportunity to set the record straight if university lawyers reveal the details and source of any complaint. The statement says Boren never acted inappropriately with any employee or student at the university.

The university has said only that it received “allegations of serious misconduct that it was legally obligated to investigate.” It hasn’t said whether Boren is a target of the investigation.

Burke says no interview date is set.

The 77-year-old Boren was Oklahoma’s governor and U.S. senator before being named OU’s president in 1994. He stepped down last year amid health concerns.

Associated Press

