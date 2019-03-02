Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Maine governor, predecessor share a fondness for speeding

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Former Republican Gov. Paul LePage and current Democratic Gov. Janet Mills couldn’t be more different when it comes to politics. But they share at least one thing: a lead foot.

Records reviewed by The Associated Press show that Mills has received violations for operating uninspected or unregistered vehicles and speeding at 91 mph in a 65-mph zone in July 2008.

LePage’s tickets include violations for driving 83 mph in a 65-mph zone, driving 84 mph in a 65-mph zone and driving 51 mph in a 25-mph zone.

Representatives for LePage declined to comment. Spokespeople for Mills didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Associated Press

