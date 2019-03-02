Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Klobuchar and Kennedy kid Washington elite at Gridiron

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump sent his regrets for missing the annual Gridiron dinner and asked daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump to counter jokes about the administration with a few of her own.

The event now in its 134th year calls for good-natured roasting through songs, skits and speeches as a break from the daily battles between Washington journalists and government officials.

Ivanka Trump assured the audience that the opportunity to poke fun at the media is not something the president passes up lightly. For her dad, she said, “every day is a gridiron dinner.”

A Minnesota senator and presidential candidate, Amy Klobuchar, represented Democrats. Recalling how Trump had made fun of her campaign kickoff speech amid a snowstorm, Klobuchar wondered aloud how Trump’s hair would fare in a blizzard.

