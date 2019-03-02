Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Black activist: I took control of neo-Nazi group to kill it

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — A black activist says he has taken the helm of one of the nation’s largest neo-Nazi groups to put it out of business.

Corporate records show James Stern of Moreno Valley, California, is now president of the National Socialist Movement. He replaces previous leader Jeff Schoep.

In an interview with The Associated Press , Stern says he took advantage of a yearslong dialogue he established with Schoep. Stern said he convinced Schoep to transfer the organization to him when Schoep said he planned to disband it.

Stern said he prefers to control the group and neuter it rather than see it disband and reconstitute in the shadows.

Schoep did not return messages Saturday seeking comment, but a post under his name on a Russian social media site claims Stern tricked him.

Associated Press

