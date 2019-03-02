Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery includes policemen stand guard in front of a damaged train inside a Cairo train station; President Trump shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jung Un and Michael Cohen is sworn in to testify before House oversight committee.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of Feb. 23-Mar. 1, 2019.

___

This gallery was produced by Swayne Hall in New York.

