When music producers are accused of being predators

NEW YORK (AP) — Jessie Woo just wanted to sing.

So when the budding vocalist met a successful producer who said he wanted to help her with her music, she believed him.

But things turned upside down for Woo after one night when she says she was raped by the very person she thought would be her musical mentor.

Woo’s story is an unfortunate narrative other women navigating the musical industry have endured, at a time when the #MeToo movement is turning its attention to the music industry.

Lady Gaga and Kesha have said they were assaulted by producers, while Bebe Rexha, Tinashe and Jessie Reyez said they had bad experiences with a Grammy-winning songwriter-producer.